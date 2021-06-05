Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.