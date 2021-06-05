Brokerages Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyliion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

