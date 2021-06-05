Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $58.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $50.11 million. Radius Health reported sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $254.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.