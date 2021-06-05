Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.