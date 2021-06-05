Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,624.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.