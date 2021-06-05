Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,624.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.