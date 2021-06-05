Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,825 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.46% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $322,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 1,604,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

