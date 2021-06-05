Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

