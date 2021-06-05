Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,869,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.37 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

