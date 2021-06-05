Brown-Forman Co. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

BF/B stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

