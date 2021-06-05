Burger Swap Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00016639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.01011741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.01 or 0.09961868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053551 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,606,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,954 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

