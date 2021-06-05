Burst One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,059.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $37.54 million and $98,059.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

