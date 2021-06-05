C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $4.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.
CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.
CHRW stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.
In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,046,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report sales of $4.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.
In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.