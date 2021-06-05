Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 174.90 ($2.29). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 169.10 ($2.21), with a volume of 1,660,774 shares.

CNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.14 ($2.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £844.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.51.

In related news, insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

About Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

