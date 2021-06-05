CaixaPay (CXP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00067459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00297964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00244663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.01146212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,973.63 or 1.00274508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

