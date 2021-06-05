Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.85 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.29. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.