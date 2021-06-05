Callisto Network Reaches One Day Volume of $280,270.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $42.17 million and $280,270.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.99 or 0.07280597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00175639 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

