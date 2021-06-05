Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.