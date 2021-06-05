Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 121.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

