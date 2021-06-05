Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,323 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STM opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.