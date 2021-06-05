Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,029 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,754. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

