Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 27,363 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 86,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

CII stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.