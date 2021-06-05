Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 22,341 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $92.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.