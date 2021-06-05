Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 94,998 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.