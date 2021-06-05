Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $29.88 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53.

