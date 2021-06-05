Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 91,638 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,069,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

