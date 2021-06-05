Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62.

