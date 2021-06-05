Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $114,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $53,523,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

