Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,810.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,877.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,050.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

