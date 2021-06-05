Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,980 shares of company stock worth $16,329,333 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $42.31 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

