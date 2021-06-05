Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $7,536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

