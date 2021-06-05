Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $158.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

