Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

