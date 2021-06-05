Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

