Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 191.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,751,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.31. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,026 shares of company stock worth $109,200,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

