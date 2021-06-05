Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

