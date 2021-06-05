Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $119,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

