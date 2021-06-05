Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $102.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.