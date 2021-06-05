Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $426.33 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

