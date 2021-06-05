Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $244.91 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

