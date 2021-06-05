Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

