Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.25. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $114.19 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

