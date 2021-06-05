Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

