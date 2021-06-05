Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,951 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,746,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,028,796. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.