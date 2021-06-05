Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,459 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

CMF opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

