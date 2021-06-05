Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 34,843 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,053,000.

DIVO opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

