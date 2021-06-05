Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFH. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 593.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.40. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

