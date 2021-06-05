Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,691 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of BATS:IYLD opened at $24.11 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76.

