Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,060 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.