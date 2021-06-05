Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NASDAQ HYXF opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

