Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,253,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.